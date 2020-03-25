erica-mena-shades-safaree-for-his-‘single-desperate-days’

Safaree shared a video on his social media account in which he’s outside on a gorgeous terrace with the ocean and an amazing view. He wanted to remind people about the good days when everyone was allowed to go outside without any troubles.

‘Back to when we were allowed outside, let’s all look at this and pretend we are outside 🌚😂❄️💎💎’ Safaree captioned his post.

Erica Mena hopped in the comments and posted this: ‘This was your single desperate days 😩😂’ and fans laughed their hearts out.

Someone told her: ‘you got a good man❤️ I like the way he doesn’t care what people say. He looks like his very romantic,’ and another follower said: ‘lmaaaao! it’s healthy for us to roast our men every now and then.’

One other follower wrote: ‘and as soon as the Cancer starts roasting Scorpios get in their feelings lol,’ and someone else had a message for Erica and Safaree both: ‘You and Erica Mena are a gorgeous couple! Please Please Please don’t ever break up.’

Other than this, Safaree is looking for a home fitness bike these days, and he asked the opinion of his fans about this: ‘I’m looking for the best home fitness bike…. any recommendations?’

Both Safaree and Erica are staying at home just like everyone else these days, and Erica is also taking care of her post-pregnancy body.

She’s working out at home, and she wanted to update her fans on the way she’s looking these days.

Erica’s fans have been gushing over her snapback, but they have also appreciated the fact that this snapback is not her one and main focus after the pregnancy.

People loved the fact that Erica enjoyed her pregnancy and she also made sure to remain healthy for her baby instead of eating all kinds of slimming products or having surgery post her pregnancy in order to get back in her pre-pregnancy shape.



