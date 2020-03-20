Erica Mena Has An Announcement For Her Followers – She’s Having A Visa Gift Card Giveaway

Erica Mena wants to make the days of her followers a bit brighter, and she came up with an announcement these days, during the crisis that we’re in. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account and which made a lot of her followers excited.

‘5k Visa gift card giveaway GO HERE 👉🏻 @all4luck WIN $5000 in CASH💰 1.Follow, everyone, that @all4luck is following to be eligible. That’s it!! ✔️ COMMENT BELOW TO LET ME KNOW YOU’VE ENTERED! 👇🏻👇🏻 You don’t wanna miss out on this. I promise you! It takes 10 seconds to enter! 2. DOUBLE YOUR CHANCES TO WIN: LIKE&COMMENT on the 3 most recent pics of all accounts @all4luck is following 🙌🏻 (this is not mandatory, its a bonus entry!) 👊🏻’ Erica began her post.

She continued and wrote: ‘NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends in 6 days. Winners will be announced on @all4luck Official details on www.bluecheckmarketing.com Must be over the age of 16 to claim prize. You can have a private account to enter. This is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram or any brands. P.S PLEASE Don’t DM Me! You won’t be qualified to win that way. Only by following the instructions listed above. Good Luck.’

Lots of fans told her that they are excited and that they entered this contest.

Someone said: ‘That’s so beautiful love. 🙏❤️ You will always be blessed,’ and more fans offered Erica kind words and lots of support.

Other than this, Erica is trying to remain fit even if we’re in the middle of a social distancing measure that’s been taking due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is working out at home, and she keeps her fans updated on her post-pregnancy look.

People are really appreciating the fact that she is showing them the aftermath of a happy and healthy pregnancy these days.



