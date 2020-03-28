Erica Mena Flaunts Her All-Natural Face And Hair – See The Video

Erica Mena is advertising a haircare product, and she shared a video on her social media account to show fans what she’s been using for her gorgeous natural hair. Check out the video that she posted on her IG account.

Erica has been spending time at home with Safaree and their baby girl, while social distancing.

‘Yooooo @mielleorganics has me using gel again! Can you believe it? The key to long and luscious hair is quality products and a solid routine! Before applying my gel, I have been using the Mielle White Peony Leave-In Conditioner (available at @walmart), which is one of @exquisitemo’s #dayones. Then I follow up with the Moisture Rx Hawaiian Ginger Moisturizing Styling Gel (available at @target) to enhance my texture. It’s so soft and smells bomb! Drop a comment below if you’ve tried these products,’ Erica captioned her video.

A lot of fans praised Erica’s youthful and healthy look, and some of them even recognized the product and praised it as well.

Somoene said: ‘I’ll take your suggestion cuz I started using Hairtamin because of your posts and man oh man those pills are a game changer!!!! So I’ll check out this line too.’

A follower wrote: ‘Yeah I love that brand! It’s pricey, but I did purchase their rosemary mint strengthening hair masque. The mint conditioner is great for hair growth. Put it directly on your scalp and hairline and you’ll see a change within a month.’

Someone else posted: ‘I love this brand!! Their pomegranate line especially the conditioner and leave-in has done wonders for my hair and makes it super soft!’

Another commenter said: ‘Yo THANK YOU because asking to get it from behind the shelf to figure out if it’s a good gel or bad gel was annoying and clearly impossible now 🙄 I’ll give in and order! 🤣 this is exactly what I needed to know.’

Have you ever used the Mielle products?



