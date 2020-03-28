Erica Fernandes vs Shivangi Joshi vs Sanaya Irani vs Drashti Dhami: The Biggest TV Star Ever?

As Prerna, Erica Fernandes has won many hearts. Her cute personality mixed with her amazing acting and her ability to pull off every outfit make her one of a kind. She has an amazing ability to look like a goddess in everything she wears. She can literally wear a rag and she’d still be the best-dressed person in the room. That doesn’t stop her from putting the effort into her outfits, though. She has become the most popular actress on the small screen.

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the finest actresses the television industry has come across. She is loved all over for her acting talent and her angelic looks. She is one actress who can carry any outfit with sheer grace. Her traditional Indian outfits, or highly modern western outfits, she pulls off any style effortlessly. Not only her dresses, but her makeup and hair also are always on point. She has a massive fan base who adores her.

Sanaya Irani, who is an Indian television actress is most prominently known for her excellent acting chops and amazing screen presence, in every scene she executes. Sanaya literally slays it with anything she wears and the accessories she adorns. Although she is away from screens, she is missed by her fans.

On the contrary, Drashti Dhami makes heads turn with her style. She can be hot and elegant at the same time. She is an amazing actress and a fashion icon as well. She can don any style and look flawless every single time. Her swag is quite evident from her pictures and her confidence elevates any look ten folds. No wonder she has such fan following who are inspired by her every look.

Who do you think amongst the four is the biggest TV star?

