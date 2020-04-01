The gorgeous Erica Fernandes needs no introduction. She has got really great features and her acting skills are applauded all over. She made her telly debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and received a lot of appreciation. Currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as a strong-headed businesswoman, this amazing actress is sitting home just like we are due to the coronavirus outbreak. Well, to keep herself sane and on tracks she has begun exploring things she could do.

Erica Fernandes, who is normally very busy with shoots and has no time for hobbies is seen nurturing them as she has got the time now. A video on Instagram showed Erica busy doodling and we must say she is quite artistic. She was so engrossed in it, probably she had no idea she was being filmed. If you need to brush up on your hobbies, now is the time as even the ever-busy Erica Fernandes has also taken up her hobbies seriously.

Take a look at the video and we are sure you will get the much-needed inspiration from this beauty.