erica-fernandes-declares-her-love-to-a-mystery-man,-opens-up-about-her-engagement

Erica Fernandes has been in the news for her rumoured affair with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan. But the actress has now put all the rumours to rest with her recent heartfelt post on Instagram wherein she declared that she’s in love with someone.

Posting a romantic picture of holding hands, Erica was seen flaunting a diamond ring with letter ‘E’ scribbled on it. With this post, she also clarified that she is not engaged yet without revealing the name of that special person in her life.

“When I’m with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more ☺️, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one . I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us

p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged,” Erica Fernandes wrote on Instagram while giving an insight into her private life.

Erica’s post soon started going viral on social media and people were convinced that the actress was hinting at her engagement. However, Erica cleared the air that she was learning to open up a bit about her personal life to her fans but with limited information.

“When I put up the post, I didn’t think too much as honestly this was just a general post about my personal life and space. A lot of people think I am very secretive in certain aspects, but that is not true, as I prefer being more private about my personal life. So today I just thought of opening up a bit more to people so that they can know a little more information about my own space, but again not too much! So for now this small sneak peak is more than enough from my side,” Erica was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

As per the source, Erica is not dating any one from the industry. Her mystery man is not from the entertainment world and it remains to be seen if Erica would ever come out in open with her love of her life in the days to come.