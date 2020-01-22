eric-idle-pays-tribute-to-‘brother’-terry-jones-after-monty-python-star-dies-of-dementia

Eric Idle has paid tribute his Monty Python co-star Terry Jones, after the actor died following a battle with dementia.

Thanking fans for their words after Terry’s death, Eric wrote: ‘I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963.

‘So many laughs, moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him, but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us.

‘Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let’s remember just what joy he brought to all of us.’

