epic-fam-jam:-meet-and-greet-tiktok-stars-faisu,-jannat-zubair,-siddharth-nigam,-avneet-kaur-at-india’s-biggest-fan-festival

Every fan’s dream is to meet their favorite stars. Epic Fam Jam gives you the opportunity to meet the biggest stars of Instagram and TikTok. This day will be extra special as you will be able to meet them, talk to them and even watch them perform live. This is the first time that such an event will be organized for these stellar performers of the millennial generation. Some of them have more followers than the biggest Bollywood stars. You are given the opportunity at Epic Fam Jam to book a ticket and meet your favorite influencers and even better collaborate with them. You get a chance to meet Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Awez-Nagma, Siddharth-Avneet and Teentigada’s Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali.

5 Reasons why you have to be there!

1. Meet & collaborate with Biggest Internet Stars

at Epic Fam Jam, you might as well book a ticket to meet and collaborate with popular influencers with the likes of Team 07’s Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Awez-Nagma, Siddharth-Avneet, Vishal Pandey as well as Bhavin Bhanushali.

2. Epic Fam Jam will feature a Live Concert by 50 Viral Artists

This is a once in a life time opportunity at the live concert of the Epic Fam Jam where you get to witness first hand the performances by a line of digital stars and famous rock stars like Gajendra Verma (of “Tera Ghata” fame), viral sensation Shraddha Sharma, Emmy Award-nominated dance group Kings United, and many more. It will be hosted by the vivacious Sahil Khattar. The show serves you three hours of honest entertainment with over 50 viral artists who will showcase their unique song and dance sequences.

3. Become the Next TikTok and Instagram Sensation

Epic Fam Jam is the right place for you to be if you are a content creator. It will be held at JioWorld Garden in Mumbai. The festival will give popular as well as budding influences the opportunity to be at the right place at the right time to create viral content. It could be quirky videos or collabs. You are also given the opportunity to attend fan chat session which will be conducted by India’s leading content creators. These will share their hacks to fun videos and pro tips to trend. There will be loads of spots to create the epic selfie and boomerangs. Head over to create fun videos with your friends.

4. Tons of installations by Instagram the opportunity to be on the Cover of Rolling Stone India

There is a special space for every fan at Epic Fam Jam. Fans can indulge themselves in the engagement zones and get mesmerized by the amazing installations by Instagram. Get a chance to be a part of a meet and greet and win free tickets to passes to the most amazing after party, all you have to do is upload your content and share with the hashtag #BornOnInstagram. The lifelong dream of being on a magazine cover will come true at Epic Fam Jam. Turn your dreams into reality at the installation of Rolling Stone India.



If that was not good enough to set your vibe, popular Internet portal Miss Malini will be the Positivity Part at Epic Fam Jam. Radio City and MTV India, the official radio and broadcast partners, respectively will ensure all the action from festival is captured.

5. Hang out with the Internet superstars at Epic After Party

Epic After Party is the exclusive bash of Epic Fam Jam where India’s biggest digital superstars will hang out with their biggest super fans. This is the first time fans will get the chance to be personal with their favorite Instagram and TikTok stars.