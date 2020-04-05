EPFO Portal epfindia.gov.in : Logging in to your account Completed GUIDE

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Member e-Sewa portal is meant to help you in availing services online. One of the major purposes that this portal serves is that it helps you in viewing and downloading the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) statement. Things aren’t just confined herein. It also helps you to claim or withdraw your money as well as file your nominations and transfer your EPF accounts. However, in order to make sure that you are eligible to avail all these services, you are ought to register yourself on the following EPFO Portal and then you would need to login.

Steps to register yourself on the EPFO portal:

Step 1: Visit the Member e-Sewa portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Activate UAN (Universal Account Number)’ option.

Step 3: You will see a webpage coming up on the screen. Enter any of the following details: PAN, Member ID, Aadhaar or UAN right here. Other mandatory details that are required include entering the Name, date of birth, mobile number (registered in EPFO records) and finally, you would be asked to fill in the captcha code. All the details must be entered according to the EPFO’s records.

Step 4: Next, click on ‘Get Authorization Pin’. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile number. Verify the details on the web page that follows up on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and then click on ‘Validate OTP and activate UAN’ option.

Once you have already activated your UAN, you will receive the password to login to your EPFO portal account via SMS. Change the password after logging in to your account.

Login to your account on EPFO portal

Once you have already activated your UAN, you can simply log in to your EPFO account by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Now, enter the UAN, password and captcha code.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Sign in’ button.

Once you enter the credentials correctly, you will be able to login successfully without any trouble.