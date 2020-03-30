epa-temporarily-changes-pollution-violation-rules

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 06: 49 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 06: 50 PM EDT

WASHINGTON

(NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will not punish

companies for violating some pollution standards because of the new

coronavirus.

“We

should not use the crisis as an excuse to not engage in the basic protections

for our environment,” Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said.

Kildee says

he fears allowing companies and factories to pollute air and water supplies,

for any reason, will do more harm than good.

“It

doesn’t make sense to deal with one threat and then introduce the possibility

of another,” he said.

“We

think it’s incredibly foolish,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife

Federation, said.

O’mara says

if air pollution increases, Americans with lung illnesses will be in even

greater danger.

“Because we

know that those who are more susceptible to the coronavirus are the ones who

have respiratory challenges,” O’Mara said.

He says it

also impacts those most likely to have lost their incomes because of the

crisis.

“When

these laws aren’t enforced, it’s not typically the suburban, well-off

communities that are the ones that are hurt, it’s the communities of color,

it’s communities of seniors and low-income folks.”

In a memo,

the EPA says polluters will get a break if they can show how the coronavirus

outbreak made it difficult to meet pollution standards.

But Kildee

says he wants answers.

“Obviously,

they’ll hear about it from Congress,” Kildee said.

Some states

say they will step in if the EPA truly steps away from enforcing the pollution

standards.

The EPA

says the rule change is temporary.