epa-temporarily-changes-pollution-violation-rules

by: Raquel Martin
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 06: 49 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 06: 50 PM EDT
WASHINGTON
(NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will not punish
companies for violating some pollution standards because of the new
coronavirus.
“We
should not use the crisis as an excuse to not engage in the basic protections
for our environment,” Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said.
Kildee says
he fears allowing companies and factories to pollute air and water supplies,
for any reason, will do more harm than good.
“It
doesn’t make sense to deal with one threat and then introduce the possibility
of another,” he said.
“We
think it’s incredibly foolish,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife
Federation, said.
O’mara says
if air pollution increases, Americans with lung illnesses will be in even
greater danger.
“Because we
know that those who are more susceptible to the coronavirus are the ones who
have respiratory challenges,” O’Mara said.
He says it
also impacts those most likely to have lost their incomes because of the
crisis.
“When
these laws aren’t enforced, it’s not typically the suburban, well-off
communities that are the ones that are hurt, it’s the communities of color,
it’s communities of seniors and low-income folks.”
In a memo,
the EPA says polluters will get a break if they can show how the coronavirus
outbreak made it difficult to meet pollution standards.
But Kildee
says he wants answers.
“Obviously,
they’ll hear about it from Congress,” Kildee said.
Some states
say they will step in if the EPA truly steps away from enforcing the pollution
standards.
The EPA
says the rule change is temporary.