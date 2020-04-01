🔥Eoin Morgan: England players open to pay cut as ECB reduces staff salaries🔥

Eoin Morgan says England players are open to the idea of taking a pay cut as cricket deals with the financial impact of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the ECB announced an emergency £61million stimulus package to keep counties and clubs afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a fall in revenue during what should be cricket’s peak commercial months.

Centrally contracted England players will not be approached to take a pay cut, but may discuss the option on a voluntary basis.

On Wednesday, the ECB announced further measures to cut costs: all employees’ salaries being cut by between 10-25 percent for two months from April 1, while the executive management team and board will take a 20 per cent cut in wages.

Some staff will be asked to undertake a furlough period under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, whereafter the ECB says it will “supplement to ensure staff receive 100 per cent of their reduced salary”.

When asked if he would consider such a salary reduction if a request was specifically made to him, Morgan said: “I’m extremely willing to help where I know it will make a difference.

“In the extremely uncertain times where no one seems to have any answers on the actual impact it will have on international cricket, English cricket, county cricket … I’m open to absolutely everything.”

Morgan: I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time.

ECB CEO Tom Harrison, who has volunteered a 25 per cent salary reduction, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone across the cricket network who is working tirelessly to protect our game during these exceptionally challenging times. Cricket is facing the biggest challenge it has encountered in the modern era, and I am acutely aware of the hardships many across the cricket family are facing both on a personal and professional level.

“We are working in partnership with the cricket community to establish how we lead cricket’s response to Covid-19.

“Our three guiding principles remain. Firstly, to ensure people’s safety, including everyone in the cricket family and our own ECB colleagues. Secondly, to protect cricket’s businesses, and the jobs of those who work within the game. And thirdly, to work in partnership through these unprecedented circumstances.

“Yesterday, we rolled out an interim financial package which is fundamental to ensuring the short-term survival of the professional and recreational cricket network. Despite this, the financial situation remains challenging, so our support must be ongoing.

“Today, we have made a difficult but important announcement to cut central costs through a number of measures – all with a desire to protect jobs in the long-term and ensure we are better prepared to weather the storm ahead.

“I am extremely proud of the brilliant and passionate people who work at the ECB and their dedication during this crisis. But the challenge we are facing – not only in our sport but across the whole country – is exceptional and I know most organisations are having to make tough decisions.

“That being said, I am confident that through careful planning and by working together as a sport, we can get through this and see our wonderful sport and its communities thrive again in the very near future.”

Additional reporting by PA.