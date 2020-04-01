🔥Eoin Morgan backs plans for England Test and limited overs teams to play on the same day🔥

Eoin Morgan says England players would be open to splitting squads so that the Test and limited overs teams could play series at the same time if the season is extremely short.

The professional season is currently suspended until May 28, which is before the international season begins.

It seems certain, though, England’s summer, which begins with a three-Test series against West Indies from June 4, will be affected. Pakistan are also visiting for Tests, while Australia and Ireland are coming for limited overs matches.

Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, yesterday opened the door to the Test and white-ball teams playing on the same or consecutive days — which is not the norm — and Morgan says the players would be open to that.

“I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time,” said white-ball captain Morgan.

“The serious nature of the situation for the game is something we’ve never come across. From a player’s point of view, we want to do as much as we can to try to keep things going. If there’s an opportunity to play as much cricket as we can, I’d like to think every player would be behind it. I certainly am.”

Harrison yesterday unveiled a £61million rescue package for cricket. It seems certain that the Hundred, the ECB’s new short-form competition, will be delayed by a year.

England players will not be taking pay cuts at this stage, but the ECB were today finalising the furloughing of non-playing staff unable to fulfil their roles at this time.