eoin-hamill-funeral-told-of-‘cheeky-wee-monkey’-whose-smile-melted-hearts

Hundreds of mourners packed Holy Trinity Church on Tuesday morning to pay their respects to “cheeky monkey” Eoin Hamill, who would melt hearts.

Friends from Gleann Amateur Boxing Club and classmates at Colaiste Feirste Irish-medium school where he was a year nine pupil, formed a guard of honour as the coffin of the talented amateur boxer, was led into the chapel.

The 13-year-old was killed after being knocked down in west Belfast’s Springfield Road on Friday.

Pain and sorrow was etched on the faces of his grieving parents Lisa and Marty and siblings Kadin, Daithi and Clodagh as they followed behind the young boy’s coffin.

Reflecting the thoughts of his family, the Very Rev Brendan Mulhall told those gathered that Eoin’s short life “had a profound impact on all”.

“No words of mine today, or anybody else’s, can lessen the pain that Eoin’s family are going through,” he said.

“It is with very deeply broken hearts that we come here today to say goodbye to a beautiful little boy.

“Eoin really did live his short life to the full and packed so much into those 13 years. He was full of life and fun and he was a gift to everybody who knew him.

“He was, as his family say affectionately and lovingly, ‘a cheeky wee monkey’. But he was a cheeky wee monkey who had a smile that would melt anybody’s heart.”







Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/01/2020

Martin Rogan attends The Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press Boxers Paddy Barnes and Tommy McCarthy pictured at the funeral. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Funeral of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill at Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge, west Belfast. The young boxer was killed on Friday after being hit by a car while on his bike in the Springfield Road area. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Eoin’s mother Lisa is comforted as his coffin is removed from the family home in Turf Lodge to make its way to the church service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Eoin’s mother Lisa is comforted as his coffin is removed from the family home in Turf Lodge to make its way to the church service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Eoin’s coffin is carried by family and friends, including his mother Lisa(middle left) as it makes its way from the family home for the church service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

