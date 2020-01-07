eoin-hamill-funeral-told-of-‘cheeky-wee-monkey’-whose-smile-melted-hearts

Hundreds of mourners packed Holy Trinity Church on Tuesday morning to pay their respects to “cheeky monkey” Eoin Hamill, who would melt hearts.
Friends from Gleann Amateur Boxing Club and classmates at Colaiste Feirste Irish-medium school where he was a year nine pupil, formed a guard of honour as the coffin of the talented amateur boxer, was led into the chapel.
The 13-year-old was killed after being knocked down in west Belfast’s Springfield Road on Friday.
Pain and sorrow was etched on the faces of his grieving parents Lisa and Marty and siblings Kadin, Daithi and Clodagh as they followed behind the young boy’s coffin.
Reflecting the thoughts of his family, the Very Rev Brendan Mulhall told those gathered that Eoin’s short life “had a profound impact on all”.
“No words of mine today, or anybody else’s, can lessen the pain that Eoin’s family are going through,” he said.
“It is with very deeply broken hearts that we come here today to say goodbye to a beautiful little boy.
“Eoin really did live his short life to the full and packed so much into those 13 years. He was full of life and fun and he was a gift to everybody who knew him.
“He was, as his family say affectionately and lovingly, ‘a cheeky wee monkey’. But he was a cheeky wee monkey who had a smile that would melt anybody’s heart.”