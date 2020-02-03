Entrepreneurs: Meet Dominie Moss, the headhunter booking the City's high-flyers a return ticket to work

For most of her near-20-year stint in the traditional headhunting game, clients would ask Dominie Moss the same question: how can we get a more diverse range of candidates for our shortlists?

They combined this quandary with a steadfast refusal to look at actual diverse candidates, such as those who’d perhaps been high-flyers once, but had taken a career break. Suspicion hung over such applicants.

So The Return Hub was born, aimed at City professionals who are returning after a break or want a different career.

From an office in the heart of the City, the firm finds the brilliant, alternative job candidates the big banks want, but can’t find.

If you suggest to Moss these people are bound to be women and mothers who want to work part-time, she pulls a face. “It’s a myth,” she says. Most of her clients are indeed women, but “there is a reason we didn’t call it the Women’s Return Hub”. “More and more of these returning candidates will be men,” she says.

The men might have taken their own career break to look after children. And in any case, work is changing. If people are going to live longer, career breaks followed by retraining is going to become the norm.

“I don’t think the recruitment industry as it stands is fit for that. It is designed for people to get jobs like the one they already have,” she says.

For years, large companies paid lip-service to the idea of diversity. Pressure from governments and public opinion mean that’s no longer an option. Besides anything else, diversity works.

“There is so much research now — the IMF, McKinsey — which shows that diversity is good for the bottom line. It avoids groupthink, which some say led to the financial crisis,” she says. “This is a big shift from a few years ago when it was a tick-box exercise. But there is still a hearts and minds battle to win in some places.”

But no returning workers, no matter how diverse, should think The Return Hub will make their life easy. “They have to demonstrate transferable skills. None of them are getting any favours,” says Moss, who is 45 with two young boys.

The firm has more than 3000 candidates on its books — 10 more join each week.

Old-school headhunters struggle to place non-standard candidates because, “they are client driven, not candidate driven”, she adds.

“They all have a similar model. The client says, ‘we need a head of sales’. They look at the five heads of sales at rivals — that’s the list. There is nothing wrong with that, those firms are very good at what they do. But there’s a gap.”

Before setting up The Return Hub in 2016, Moss worked at JD Haspel as a partner and as a managing director at Sheffield Haworth, placing traders and bankers in the City.

A chance meeting at Morgan Stanley led to a lightbulb moment. “I got to hear about their Return to Work programme that was helping women relaunch their careers after a break.

“When I discovered that there were hundreds of women applying for this and one to two other internships I realised there was a huge supply of good candidates who were all desperate to relaunch their careers.”

The more she looked, the more she found “brilliant women, with amazing qualifications and years of experience at some of the world’s top employers under their belt, yet who were finding it impossible to get back to work.

“At the same time, we had clients asking us how they could find more women. It was an obvious gap in the market.”

Perhaps The Return Hub is a business whose time has come.

The Return Hub

Founded: 2016

Staff: seven

Turnover: £1m

Business idol: Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx: “She had a great idea. She was incredibly resilient. She ran every bit of the business herself and created this global brand.”