entire-class-of-trainee-prison-guards-axed-for-making-nazi-salute-in-class-photo

An entire class of correctional officer cadets has been fired for participating in a Nazi salute during a class photo.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice approved the recommended firings of all members of the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Basic Training class #18 on Monday.

The class, which trained from October to November, is seen in the photo giving a straight-arm Nazi salute.

It also features a line of text that reads, ‘Hail Byrd,’ which is reportedly a reference to an instructor, Karrie Byrd, at the academy, according to investigators.

When confronted about the photo by a secretary, Byrd said: ‘that’s why they do that because I’m a hard-ass like Hitler.’

In a statement, Governor Justice called the incident ‘completely unacceptable.’ The photo and a summary of the investigation were released alongside Justice’s statement.

Investigators said the collective Nazi salute was not racially motivated, writing that it was the result of ‘poor judgement’ in their report.

Pope Francis apologises for slapping well-wisher’s hand

‘There is no dispute that the “Hail Byrd” gesture and photograph were highly offensive and egregious in appearance, but the investigation did not reveal any overt motivation or intent that this was a discriminatory act towards any racial, religious or ethic group,’ the summary says.

‘Rather, contributing factors including poor judgement, ignorance, peer pressure and fear of reprisal.’

One academy staff member who failed to report the picture has also been fired. None of the cadets or the staff member has been identified.

The firings were originally recommended by West Virginia Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy, who said that some cadets claimed they were pressured by Byrd.

‘Murderer’ tracked down 103 years after he ‘killed his wife’ then escaped jail

‘Some…cadets stated variously that they were aware of the connotations associated with the gesture, that they were uncomfortable with the practice, that they did not participate in its use during class, and/or that they only followed what they perceived to be an order from Instructor Byrd to do the “Hail Byrd” for the photo because they feared they would not graduate,’ Sandy wrote in the investigation.

‘Multiple cadets reported the photo was taken several times due to not everyone participating in the gesture. Ten of the cadets reported they did not make the gesture until Byrd told them to. These cadets stated that they only did it at that time due to fear of not graduating for disobeying the direction of an instructor,’ The investigation continued.

Three staff members are also reportedly set to be fired and four other academy instructors have been recommended for suspension without pay for failing to report the photo.