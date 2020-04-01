Enjoy Manik-Nandini ROMANCE again, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan returns on TV

Good news is pouring in for all the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fans!

One of the most popular youth shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan starring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan will be back on-screen.

Well, as we know, popular shows like Mahabharat, Ramayan and Shaktiman are being re-telecast again for the viewers during the lockdown period. Now, we hear, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan will also see a comeback on MTV from tonight at 6 pm.

The show has been an absolute treat and the ethereal pairing of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, Manik and Nandini respectively, has been entertaining to the core and we can’t stop talking about each and every iconic moments that this adorable on-screen couple has shared. Their romance will once again hook audiences to the television screens.

