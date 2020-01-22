enjoy-dinner-cooked-by-a-celebrity-chef-and-pay-only-what-you-think-it’s-worth

Here is your chance to enjoy a five-course meal cooked by a respected celebrity chef – and not have to worry about it costing the earth.

News reaches us of a new Honesty Menu that works by asking diners to simply pay what they think the meal is worth.

Five delicious courses could be yours – and you’ll pay whatever you think the meal is worth (Credit: Thackeray’s)

At the end of the meal, you simply fill in a slip, hand it to the server and tell them what you want to pay.

They’ll then bring over your personalised bill.

“This definitely isn’t a test – it’s a treat – we want you to pay what it is worth to you,” chef proprietor Richard Phillips revealed.

The Honesty Menu is a new dining concept that’s proving popular (Credit: Thackeray’s)

Dishes on the menu change according to what’s in season and could include venison burger, sea bass with pak choi, lemongrass and coconut and chicken of the forest – a succulent chicken breast with mushrooms.

Save room for dessert though – they look and sound divine, with the dark chocolate marquise Passionate About Chocolate pud catching our greedy eye!

Perfectly-trained waiting staff will cater to your every foodie need (Credit: Thackeray’s)

A wine flight is also available to accompany the meal for £30.

Richard – who trained under Michel and Albert Roux and worked for Marco Pierre White – told ED! the response to the offer has been brilliant.

It runs Tuesday to Friday at Thackeray’s, his eatery in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, from now till March.

Make sure you save room for dessert (Credit: Thackeray’s)

“The team at Thackeray’s are delighted with the response to our Honesty Menu so far – all we ask is that guests pay what they feel the experience is worth to them, and it’s fair to say that the majority of our guests have clearly enjoyed this unique experience,” he said.

