england’s-world-cup-and-ashes-hero-ben-stokes-named-icc-player-of-the-year

England’s World Cup and Ashes hero Ben Stokes has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year.

In the past 12 months, Stokes inspired England’s historic World Cup triumph – scoring an unbeaten 84 in the remarkable final against New Zealand – and hit a match-winning century in the Ashes Test at Headingley.

Accepting the award, Stokes said: ‘The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement.

A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5stP1fqSAP — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

‘This award is testament to my team-mates and the support staff that have been there every step of the way.

‘Fundamentally, without the support of these individuals, we would have never achieved our objective of lifting a major trophy.’

During the voting period, Stokes scored 1,540 runs and took 34 wickets in 31 appearances for his country.

The 28-year-old has continued to be an influential figure for England this winter and Stokes took the final three wickets as Joe Root’s side clinched a series-levelling win over South Africa last week.

Following the Cape Town victory, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen declared Stokes the ‘best cricketer in the world’.

‘Ben is riding on the crest of a wave at the moment and long may it continue,’ Pietersen said. ‘His impact massively reminds me of Andrew Flintoff.

‘He gets the crowd going as soon as he gets hold of the ball and he brings that intensity. He put the pedal down on day four with the bat and then with the ball he was outstanding.

‘His slip catching is also exceptional. He’s absolutely the best all-round cricketer in the world.

‘Virat Kohli is the No. 1 player. He is a freak show. But in terms of all-round capabilities, Stokes is the best.’





