england’s-victory-in-second-south-africa-test-shows-this-team-has-a-bright-future,-says-chris-silverwood

It was Chris Silverwood’s first Test victory as England’s head coach, and he celebrated the morning after by returning to the Newlands ground – and playing.
From coaching Essex to the second division title, then the championship title, then becoming England’s bowling coach and now their head coach, all in four years, Silverwood has risen rapidly, and, as a caring soul, the opposite of the fast bowler of traditional image.
Aged 44 he had not originally intended to play in the game, between an assorted media team and the Barmy Army, and had only come in sandals to watch his sons. But he borrowed Telegraph Sport’s size 11s and batted, such is his indefatigable enthusiasm. It cannot be a coincidence that the national coach and the coaches of Essex, county champions again last summer, and Yorkshire, who came third, and Gloucestershire, who were promoted, are all Yorkshiremen who played for the county.
And who was the only player in the whole of this social game to run a quick single? Old habits die hard, and Silverwood did have a highest first-class score of 80, as well as playing six Tests as a fast bowler.
His sons, after being promised a game, were apparently bouncing off the hotel walls in anticipation. Zander, aged ten, opened the bowling and hurled everything into his delivery just like his father. Harry is a spinner, aged eight, and great was his glee when he caught and bowled Zander. And after Silverwood himself had hammered a catch to long-on, he batted on the outfield against his three year-old son.
He also took time to feel again the uneven spot – only two inches by two inches – outside off stump, and six strides from the crease at the Kelvin Grove end, which was what Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were aiming for. Arguably the greatest quality in a head coach, completely unquantifiable, is how well he reads a pitch.
“Obviously it’s fantastic and a better feeling than we had last week,” Silverwood said. “I’m really proud how the lads performed this Test match. We’ve had a tough couple of weeks leading up to this and to come out and see a team performance like we have there, especially with some of the youngsters, I’m absolutely thrilled and proud of them.
“We had four under the age of 22 (23 in fact) and we saw all of them perform at some stage during this Test match. I think it shows we have a bright future and if we keep building, let the foundations set and keep believing in what we’re doing, hopefully we’ll continue to see these guys continue to be successful and build a team around them.”
When a lad himself Silverwood played one winter for Wellington in South Africa and he is planning to go back with his family when he hires a car for a weekend off before the third Test in Port Elizabeth starts next Thursday. In Wellington he first noticed how the ball moves laterally more when it is sunny in South Africa, whereas it does so in England when cloudy.
Silverwood is a lucky coach: he is on the same side as Ben Stokes. “When it gets tough he’s the one you want in there – he fights, doesn’t know how to give up. He did it again for us here. He picked the ball up, charged in and made things happen for us. Again it’s an inspiration for everyone around him. His energy gets everyone going.
“I think you’ve all seen the way he (Stokes) trains,” Silverwood said. “The amount of hours and effort he puts in to make sure he’s properly prepared out on the field and not only to perform but to get the best out of everybody, he’s determined to do that all the time. And I think for any young kid coming in to see how he does things gives them a real realisation of actually this is what it takes to play international cricket. And he’s setting the standards from a fitness point of view. His attitude, time and time again is superb, so he’s a great talisman.”
Another unquantifiable quality in a coach is his relationship with his captain. Unlike one or two of his predecessors, Silverwood does not generate friction. “Both Joe and I get on very well anyway,” he said. “We see things quite similar in the way we’re trying to take the side forward and Joe’s doing exactly that out on the field and my job is to help him do that off the field. We’ll make sure everything is as well organised off the field as it can be and all he’s got to worry about is leading the team on the field. I think if we can do that we’ll put Joe in a good place.”