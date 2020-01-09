England’s thrilling Cape Town triumph proved Test cricket has a future – but it needs proper support

How ironic that, just as the England and Wales Cricket Board formally endorses the proposal for four-day Tests, a superb example of the five-day game goes into the last hour at Newlands, and does so without a moment lost to rain.

The shortening of Tests has been just one of several radical ideas aired in recent weeks to change the first-class game: either to make it more interesting to the vast majority of people who never watch it, whether on cricket grounds or on television, or to improve the standards of skill of those who play it.

In the interests of getting better Test players, Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men’s cricket, has also suggested a reversion to a single-division County Championship; and he has argued, two or three years after the problem became obvious, that County Championship cricket should be played at the height of summer, to help develop some of the skills that seem so lacking in our Test side, notably the breeding of spin bowlers.

Giles pleads for a new focus on Test cricket, and the cultivation of better Test players. However, his masters at the ECB, whose strategic intelligence has been deplorable over the years and shows few signs of improving, have decided to remove first-class status from the six universities that currently have it, and receive funding from the Board. This is despite the consistent supply of high-quality players these universities have produced, and the experience they have gained in playing against first-class counties.

Around a quarter of our professional cricketers have been through the universities scheme: since 2004 first-class contracts have been awarded to 120 such players, 18 of whom have played Test cricket. For the ECB to cancel the scheme is not merely another nail in the coffin of the first-class game that Giles wishes to improve, but is intensely short-sighted in an age when state schools supply so few cricketers, clubs are going out of existence, and so many talented public school cricketers never consider making a career out of the game. If the ECB really want to save and improve the first-class game, chopping this part of it off suggests they are going a very peculiar way about it.