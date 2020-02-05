england-will-bounce-back-after-south-africa-odi-defeat,-insists-chris-jordan

Chris Jordan insists England can still win their one-day series against South Africa despite suffering a heavy defeat in the opening match at Newlands.

In their first ODI since last summer’s World Cup win, Eoin Morgan’s team lost by seven wickets yesterday as they failed to defend a total of 258 for eight.

Quinton De Kock, South Africa’s new one-day captain, struck a century during a 173-run second-wicket partnership with Temba Bavuma as the hosts eased to victory with 14 balls to spare.

The result leaves England 1-0 down with two matches to play and with a number of key players absent, including the rested Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood plus the injured Jofra Archer, the tourists will have their work cut out to turn things around when the teams meet again in Durban on Friday.

However, Jordan is confident the world champions can avoid what would be their first ODI series defeat in three years, saying: “Yes, 100 per cent. That’s our first 50-over game since the World Cup so two games ago, this team was lifting the World Cup — we’re more than confident we can bounce back.

“We’re very disappointed with the result, we didn’t play anywhere near our best. Normally, we’re on the front foot with bat, ball and in the field, but we were slightly off the mark.”

Morgan admitted his team, which included two ODI debutants in Tom Banton and Matt Parkinson, were “way off the mark” in Cape Town.

But he insisted expectations for this series should be lowered given England are trying to blood new players in the hope of expanding their talent pool ahead of the next World Cup in India in three years’ time.

“It’s the start of a new journey for us,” said the captain. “You can get carried away with the skill level we produced in the World Cup and what’s expected on this tour. We’re trying to bring in new players to try and drip feed them into a stronger squad so having two debutants go through that I think [will help].

“We’ll try and learn what we can from this, keep our heads up and turn up in Durban with a better performance.”

Joe Denly’s 87 helped England recover from 131 for six to post what appeared a competitive total on a slow pitch.

At 33, Denly, who batted in place of Stokes at No5, is an odd selection given he missed out on the squad for the World Cup, but he sees himself as having a chance of playing at the next one.

“I don’t see why not,” he told BBC’s Test Match Special. “As long as I keep performing and keep myself fit.”