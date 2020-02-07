england-vs-scotland-at-murrayfield:-three-classic-rugby-matches-with-the-auld-enemy

Ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash between Scotland and England in Edinbugh, Standard Sport takes a look at three classic matches between the two British nations at Murrayfield…

1990 | Scotland 13 England 7

A rare gem: the Grand Slam decider.

Both teams, studded with famous names, were unbeaten arriving at Murrayfield, but England were favourites. The game was played with a stormy political backdrop, because Margaret Thatcher had introduced the deeply unpopular Poll Tax in Scotland a year earlier.

Galvanised, the revered coaching double act of Jim Telfer and Ian McGeechan gave the Scots a rousing gee-up. Led by captain David Sole, they took a slow walk out to the pitch, leaving England waiting, with the crowd going wild. Tony Stanger scored the decisive try of a tetchy game early in the second half, latching onto Gavin Hastings’ kick ahead. The win secured Scotland’s third and most recent Grand Slam.

Tony Stanger breaks free to score the winning try for Scotland Photo: Getty Images

2000 | Scotland 19 England 13

A very different kind of decider. Champions of 1999, Scotland lost to Italy on the opening day of the first-ever

Six Nations Championship, then preceded to lose their next three matches, too. Rampant England, by contrast, arrived at Murrayfield for the tournament’s final game seeking a Grand Slam and averaging more than 40 points per match. As the heavens opened, Duncan Hodge (below) scored all 19 points to help Scotland escape the wooden spoon. England still won the title, but the parade had well and truly been rained on.

England’s captain Matt Dawson (left) walks towards the jubilating Scottish captain Andy Nicol (foreground) with Duncan Hodge (No.10) after they beat England Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2010 | Scotland 15 England 15

Dan Cole tangles with the Scottish pack Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

By no means a classic, but another example of Scotland defying a poor season to frustrate England. Scotland had lost to France, Wales and Italy when England — who had lost at home to Ireland the week before – arrived at Murrayfield. What followed was an error-strewn, try-less draw. Scotland had the best of territory and possession but could not get cross, while England missed late opportunities to pull off a surprise win.

This proved a surprising springboard for Scotland to win the final game of the campaign in Dublin as France won the Grand Slam.