england-to-start-defence-of-shebelieves-cup-campaign-against-world-cup-champions-usa

Phil Neville’s England side will open the defence of their SheBelieves Cup against USA this spring.

The Lionesses will face the World Cup champions at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on March 5 for the first time since their heartbreaking semi-final 2-1 loss to the US last summer.

America are now coached by Macedonian-born Vlatko Andonovski following Jill Ellis’ decision to retire after the World Cup last summer.

Spain will take on Japan in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup before England’s revenge mission with the US.

This year will mark the fifth appearance of the tournament, a four-team invitational tournament hosted in America.