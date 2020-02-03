england-sweat-over-manu-tuilagi-groin-injury-after-paris-nightmare-rocks-six-nations-bid

England are nervously waiting to learn the extent of the groin injury that forced Manu Tuilagi off after 16 minutes in the defeat to France on Sunday.

England missed the bite of Tuilagi’s carrying after he left the field, on their way to a 24-17 defeat to an inspired young French side.

Tuilagi will be assessed on Monday but he is a major doubt for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland. That he has a long history of groin injuries is a big concern.

“It was obviously disappointing for Manu,” said Leicester and England team-mate George Ford. “He’s a big player for us and it goes without saying what he brings to the game.”

Another Leicester man, wing Jonny May, gave England hope in Paris, but believes they need to “think of something different inside the 22 in terms of attack”.

England regularly camped on the French line but were unable to convert any of their lengthy visits to the 22 into tries.

“In Test rugby, after three or four phases of not going anywhere, chances are you are not going to go anywhere,” he said. “That is why you need to find something, whether that’s a good bit of shape, or a good carry from somewhere.”

Meanwhile Ireland centre Garry Ringrose is out of the fixtures against Wales and England with a hand injury picked up in Saturday’s victory over Scotland.