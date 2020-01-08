england-suffer-major-blow-as-james-anderson-is-ruled-out-of-rest-of-south-africa-tour

Record wicket-taker James Anderson has been ruled out of the rest of the South Africa tour after injuring a rib during England’s series-levelling win in Cape Town.

Anderson appeared in discomfort on day five of the Test and only bowled eight overs as England chased victory. Joe Root’s side eventually bowled the Proteas out with just eight overs remaining.

In South Africa’s first innings, Anderson took an English record 28th Test five-wicket haul. The 37-year-old is closing in on 600 wickets after 151 Test appearances.

An ECB spokesman said: ‘The Lancashire bowler underwent an MRI scan in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

‘Anderson felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the morning session on day five and was only able to bowl eight overs during the day.’

Lancashire legend Anderson had marked his long-awaited return to the England team in the opening South Africa Test, having injured his side on day one of the first Ashes clash in August.

The fast-bowling veteran is now expected to return to the UK in the next few days. Jofra Archer will likely replace Anderson in the third Test, providing he has fully recovered from his own injury setback.

More to follow…





