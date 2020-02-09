england-player-ratings-vs-scotland:-sam-underhill-and-ellis-genge-crucial-to-calcutta-cup-triumph

England withstood difficult conditions at Murrayfield to regain the Calcutta Cup against Scotland on Saturday.

Ellis Genge notched a late try for Eddie Jones’ side, who bounced back from their defeat to France in Paris on opening weekend.

The weather was atrocious in Edinburgh as Storm Ciara announced its arrival, making it very difficult indeed to play any flowing rugby or kick consistently as the errors piled up.

That meant the score was tied at 3-3 until Genge’s crucial intervention 10 minutes from time.

Will Macpherson was at Murrayfield to cast an eye over England’s performance…

15) George Furbank: 7

Given the conditions, he acquitted himself solidly in the first half.

14) Jonny May: 6

Hit very hard twice in the first five minutes, and had a tough job in the back three that he did pretty solidly. Kept himself busy.

13) Jonathan Joseph: 5

Was not a day for the running outside centre, but there can be no complaints about his performance.

12) Owen Farrell: 5

Not ideal conditions for Owen Farrell (Getty Images)

Struggled from the tee, missing three very makeable penalties. Dealt better than he has in the past with the referee when England were being frustrated.

11) Elliot Daly: 5

Worryingly, seems to be a little anonymous these days. One fine take in the air, and made England’s only break in the game.

10) George Ford: 5

Struggled with his kicking in the rain, and dropped the high ball that provided Scotland with the platform for their bright start to the second half. Threw a hospital pass to May, too.

But kept his composure to help return England to the right track in the closing stages, chipping through to create the opportunity for Genge’s try.

9) Willi Heinz: 5

Solid early on but struggled in the second half, when two of his box kicks went straight out. England looked a far slicker operation when Ben Youngs came off the bench.

1) Mako Vunipola: 7

There was a welcome return for Mako Vunipola at Murrayfield (Getty Images)

Played his part in a strong scrummaging effort. To make 13 tackles is pretty impressive too.

2) Jamie George: 8

Threw two wayward lineouts in the first half, but stuck gallantly to that task for 80 minutes. Made a game-high 19 tackles. Looked a leader, too.

3) Kyle Sinckler: 7

Much better than in Paris. Carried the ball, and worked hard in the tight. Like George, played the full 80 as is befitting a senior player in these conditions.

4) Maro Itoje: 7

Quietly excellent. No opportunities in the loose, but made 18 tackles, won turnovers and was a key man in a very solid set-piece effort.

5) George Kruis: 6

The lineout looks instantly better when he is in the team. His partnership with Itoje is a terrific one.

6) Lewis Ludlam: 5

Gave away an early penalty, but played with industry and passion.

7) Sam Underhill: 8

Sam Underhill helped keep Scotland’s back row at bay (AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland have a terrific back-row, but Underhill kept them quiet. Forced turnovers, was quick to the ball and a constant menace.

8) Tom Curry: 7

Much improved after a tough afternoon in Paris. Tackled hard, carried well and had a better understanding of his job. Very encouraging.

Selected subs

Ellis Genge: 8

Ellis Genge made the crucial intervention with just 10 minutes remaining (AFP via Getty Images)

Made a terrific impact, capped by his try.

Courtney Lawes: 6

Brought heft in the second half on the blindside.

Ben Youngs: 7

Has taken some stick lately, but provided a sensible presence and a calm head when he came on for Heinz. ​