england-opener-zak-crawley-craves-more-of-that-winning-feeling:-‘once-you-get-that-buzz-you-want-it-every-day’

Zak Crawley now wants “more and more” of the feeling of playing, and winning, Test matches for England after helping the tourists clinch victory over South Africa at Newlands with 50 balls remaining.
“I can see why so many people work hard at this level,” Crawley said in Cape Town. “Once you get that buzz you want it every day of the week. I can’t wait for the next Test. Hopefully it’s the same again.
“It’s the best feeling I’ve had on a cricket field I reckon. It was unbelievable when that last wicket fell. The crowd singing all five days. It was something I’ll never forget. Brilliant.”
During Ben Stokes’s match-winning final spell, Crawley caught Anrich Nortje at third slip, parrying the ball initially and then taking it on the rebound while other slip fielders were also diving for the ball.
“It did seem to last a long while, it seemed to hover in the air,” Crawley recalled. “It lasted a lifetime.
“Stokes was bowling so fast earlier and we were so close to the wicket that it was just a matter of sticking my hand out and luckily I managed to make it go up in the air and managed to get my other hand in it. It was a great moment when I saw it come down.”
Crawley was only playing his second Test match, but found little difference from the four-day County Championship game and the five-day Test. “I thought that extra day would be a killer. But actually the adrenaline of playing this sort of cricket, it goes as quick as a county four-day game I reckon. It felt pretty normal.”
The injury to Rory Burns sustained playing football on the brink of the second Test led to Crawley receiving a late call-up. With Burns now ruled out for England’s next four Tests – the last two in South Africa and the two-match series in Sri Lanka in March – while he has surgery, Crawley had been handed the opportunity to enjoy a run in the side, and build on his perky second innings 25 in Cape Town.
“It was a shame to lose Rory, he’s been in great form,” Crawley said. “It’s always good to play a Test match. I knew the night before Rory would be out for a number of weeks. So it was the usual nerves early on in Test cricket. But actually I was a lot better than my debut in Hamilton so hopefully it’ll be easier next time as well.
“I’m taking one game at a time. I’m putting all my focus on Port Elizabeth now. Hopefully I can get a score there like Dom [Sibley] has done in this game and follow his footsteps and shore up my place in the side that way. But I’m not looking too far ahead.”
In South Africa, Crawley will continue to face Kagiso Rabada, the No 4-rated bowler in the world, armed with the new ball. Crawley was involved in the Kent squad when Rabada had a stint as an overseas player at Canterbury in 2016.
“I was 12th man and I ran with the squad when he was there. I’m not sure he remembered me,” Crawley said.
In the second innings Crawley played a flurry of attractive shots through the off-side until edging behind with an expansive drive. He is optimistic he can build on this promising innings in next week’s third Test at Port Elizabeth and beyond.
“It’s always great shaping up against one of the best bowlers in the world and seeing how you go. I thought I played him OK until an average shot to a pretty average ball actually, it was a half-volley. I’m looking forward to playing him again at Port Elizabeth hopefully, and taking him down.”