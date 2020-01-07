england-opener-rory-burns-to-miss-sri-lanka-tour-in-march-after-undergoing-ankle-surgery

England batsman Rory Burns will miss the Test tour of Sri Lanka in March after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.
Burns was hurt while playing football on the eve of the Cape Town Test against South Africa last week and was diagnosed with ruptured ligaments after flying home.
He had an operation on Monday night and, as reported by Telegraph Sport, is expected to miss the next four months, ruling him out of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.
A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “England opening batsman Rory Burns has undergone successful surgery on ruptured ligaments in his left ankle. The Surrey captain is expected to be out of action for up to four months.
“He will miss England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the beginning of the 2020 season in April.”
Burns’ injury has spelled the end of football as the team’s preferred warm-up activity, with head coach Chris Silverwood and director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles jointly deciding the risks outweighed the benefits. It follows an injury sustained by Jonny Bairstow during a football warm-up in Sri Lanka in 2018.
Burns, a 29-year-old left-hander, has scored two centuries and six fifties in 15 Tests since his debut in 2018 and averages 44.5 since the start of the Ashes.
His absence will give an extended chance for Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley to impress at the top of the order, as well as making a Keaton Jennings recall for Sri Lanka – where he scored a hundred in Galle last time out – highly likely.
Jennings is an accomplished player of spin with a fine record in Asia. He averages 44.4 in five Tests in Asia, where he has hit both his Test centuries – a hundred on debut in India in 2016, and 146 not out at Galle in the first Test of England’s 3-0 win in Sri Lanka in 2018. Galle will also host the first Test this year.
Jennings is also a brilliant fielder at short leg, which is often a crucial position in Asian conditions. He had a strong chance of being selected even before Burns’ injury.
The selection of Jennings would also show England’s intentions of making the way they assemble their batting line-up more bespoke, and tailored towards specific conditions.
The series in Sri Lanka is of critical importance in the World Test Championship, with 60 points at stake in each game. England are likely to need the maximum 120 points available in Sri Lanka if they are to retain realistic hopes of reaching the inaugural World Test Championship final, which takes place at Lord’s in June 2021.