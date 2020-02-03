england-lose-six-nations-opener-in-france-despite-late-jonny-may-brilliance

It was a dream Six Nations start for France, and their new era, with an unforgettable 24-17 victory over England.

Jonny May scored two terrific solo tries deep in the second half to get England on the board and threaten the unlikeliest comeback. But this game was all about France: their new Shaun Edwards-shaped defence saw them make all the biggest hits; their attacking game, run by Antoine Dupont, fizzed with intent; and they simply brought all the fun. There were two tries for the outstanding captain Charles Ollivon, who was pipped to the man of the match award by his bruising back-row colleague Gregory Alldritt.

England were left stunned, and reduced to accepting three points – enough to secure a bonus point – in the last play of the game. The majority of the 79,310 in the Stade de France were rapturous, and saw Owen Farrell’s successful kick as a mere footnote.

France took a 17-0 lead into the break, and were worth every bit of it. At half-time in their opening game of the Six Nations last year, against Wales, they led 16-0 – and blew it. Edwards teams do not do that, though. This was the first time England had failed to score in the first half of a Championship match since 1988, and France had enough of a buffer.

There were, for England shades of the World Cup final, when they were so inaccurate when trying to play too much rugby. Then, they lost Kyle Sinckler to an early injury. This time it was Manu Tuilagi, off after a quarter of an hour and one rumbling run. That was on one of England’s four or five forays into the French 22, but every time, they were turned over or simply dropped the ball. Eddie Jones had promised “absolute brutality”. England delivered absolute generosity.

They conceded two tries in the opening 20 minutes. The first was to Vincent Rattez, the winger selected to replace the injured Damian Penaud, and came after a period of sustained pressure orchestrated by the electric scrum-half Dupont. Rattez went over on the left after brushing off Ben Youngs’ tackle.

So that try was the product of some good French rugby. The second was pure schoolboy stupidity from England: play to the whistle. There appeared to be a knock-on when Ollivon and Courtney Lawes went up for the ball. Nigel Owens appeared to be about to blow his whistle, but did not. England stopped, Ollivon did not. He hared in to score, and Romain Ntamack added his second conversion.

Just before half-time, the rain began to fell. Pathetic fallacy, sure, but also a major impediment to the kind of rugby required for the biggest comeback in Six Nations history, which is what they required. Without either Vunipola brother or Tuilagi, their three carrying titans, it was a long way back for England.

May scored two late tries as England clinched a losing bonus point (AFP via Getty Images)

They made a strong start to the half – but again could not convert. George Ford’s terrific touch finder led to a Maro Itoje steal at another messy lineout. England hammered away at the line, phase after phase, twice winning penalties that they opted to scrum with. But France, with Edwards’ fingerprints evident everywhere, held firm, and the inevitable England knock on came.

England’s heads began to go – Ellis Genge’s first act in the game was a late hit on Ntamack – and it was little surprise that France punished them. Again it was Dupont and Ollivon to the fore, as the scrum-half scythed and the captain supported to score. England’s response to going 24 points behind was to engage in a brawl.

The game was up, but nobody told May. When Youngs fed him from the blindside of a scrum, he chipped, chased and then hacked into the in-goal area to touch down and get England on the board. For his second try, he simply motored round the outside, then arced in to score under the posts. England were just 10 points back with 15 minutes to play.

They had their chances, with George Kruis held up under the posts and Willi Heinz knocking on close to the line. But they had been outplayed, and had no choice but to accept their final three points so they had something to take home.