england-lose-first-odi-since-world-cup-win-as-quinton-de-kock-century-gives-south-africa-series-lead

England’s first ODI since being crowned world champions ended in defeat as South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket win in their series opener in Cape Town.

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock hit a classy century, while Temba Bavuma (98) fell just short of his own as a 173-run second wicket partnership helped chase down a target of 259 with 14 balls to spare.

Despite the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood being missing, this was still an England side featuring five of the XI that had played in the World Cup final in July, with Tom Banton and Matt Parkinson international handed debuts in the format.

After a half-century opening stand between Jason Roy (32) and Jonny Bairstow (19) was broken, England slumped to 83 for 4 as Eoin Morgan and Joe Root both fell in the 16th over, the latter to a brilliant direct hit runout from Rassie van der Dussen.

A terrific piece of fielding from Van der Dussen spelled the end of Root

Banton and Sam Curran were both removed by Tabraiz Shamsi, who finished with figures of 3-38, before Joe Denly justified his inclusion with an excellent 87, ably supported by Chris Woakes (40), as England eventually finished on 258-8.

Woakes, the pick of England’s bowlers, thought he had Reeza Hendricks out lbw for nought, but the batsman successfully overturned on review before being caught behind by Bairstow off the same bowler for six.

After that, though, South Africa were in control, De Kock marking his first match since inheriting the ODI captaincy from Faf du Plessis with 107 off 113 balls, Root the man to eventually see him off.

Bavuma was trapped by Chris Jordan two runs shy of his own century, but Van der Dussen added to his fielding brilliance with a solid 38 not out to see the hosts home.