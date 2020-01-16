england-heroes-kevin-pietersen-and-matt-prior-finally-end-their-feud-during-third-south-africa-test

England heroes Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior have ended their long-standing feud after meeting ahead of the third South Africa Test in Port Elizabeth.

Pietersen accused his former England team-mate Prior of bullying his team-mates during an international career that produced over 5,000 runs and 300 dismissals.

South African-born Pietersen, who is considered one of England’s greatest players, referred to Prior as ‘The Big Cheese’ in KP: The Autobiography and said the wicketkeeper-batsman was the main cause of resentment to him in the dressing room.

But the pair appeared in good spirits as they met ahead of the third Test match between South Africa and England and took to social media to confirm they had moved past their bitter feud.

Lovely to see @MattPrior13 this morning.

Bygones! 🙏🏻

We won some amazing Test Matches together & time is a healer.

🤝 pic.twitter.com/bgofGviM4v — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 16, 2020

Agree totally. I remember the good times – of which there were many – fondly. Onwards! 🤝 — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) January 16, 2020

Pietersen and Prior, who made 434 England appearances between them, are both part of talkSPORT’s punditry team in South Africa.

England enjoyed a strong start to the third Test, with openers Dom Sibley (30*) and Zak Crawley (20*) surviving the first session to take England to 61-0 at lunch.

South Africa won the opening match of the series by more than 100 runs but Joe Root's side clinched a series-levelling victory last week in Cape Town.






