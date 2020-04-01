🔥England head coach Eddie Jones: 'Players should concentrate on being better citizens during lockdown'🔥

Eddie Jones has told his England players the coronavirus outbreak means their focus should shift from becoming better team-mates to better citizens.

Players are having to train at home due to the lockdown as they wait to return to action, with the Premiership season suspended until April 14.

England head coach Jones wants his players to maintain their fitness levels, as he expects them to be “ready to go” when play resumes, but he has also stressed how it is a time for them to pull together with the whole country and focus on being better citizens.

“It is a difficult time. Obviously, the health of everyone is the most important thing,” Jones told the England Rugby Podcast. “Rugby has always inspired teamwork. One of the things we talk about with the England team is how you can become a better team-mate.

“Now, for everyone, it is about how you become a better citizen. One of the values we talk about is togetherness. Watching everyone standing outside of their houses and applauding the NHS was an indication of the great togetherness of society.”

Jones and his staff are keeping in touch with players during the lockdown, providing them with kit and training programmes if required.

“They are not training for their clubs,” said Jones. “We have tried to assist the clubs with equipment and given players ideas about how they can train.”