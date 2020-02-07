england-have-scores-to-settle-with-scotland-but-calcutta-cup-often-throws-up-surprises

Owen Farrell, with his bat as straight as ever, pointed out on Thursday that in the Six Nations “there seem to be rivalries everywhere you look”.

And England’s captain is right. There are no less than six matches in the tournament, including two this weekend, that have trophies for individual rivalries up for grabs.

It is only five days since Farrell was booed by the home crowd at a game called “Le Crunch” in Paris. In two weeks’ time, Farrell will face a team coached by his father. How is that for a rivalry? For England, only against Italy is there no real “niggle”, to borrow a word from Eddie Jones.

Even though Jones said on Thursday that he finds with modern players “that history is not as important to them because they don’t relate to those days”, surely they — and not least Farrell — know that England’s rivalry with Scotland, especially at Murrayfield, is like no other in the Championship.

Scotland certainly do. “It’s the biggest game we play,” said Gregor Townsend, their head coach.

The Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield has a rousing sense of occasion like few meetings in all sport.

England’s players do not need long memories to know that this is a rivalry that, after a decade of dominance, has sparked back into life in the last two years.

In the spiky affair that was the 2018 meeting, England were beaten up on and off the field. At Twickenham last March, they imploded in unforgettable fashion in the face of waves of Scottish attack, throwing away a 31-0 half-time lead to eventually draw 38-38.

So, England have Calcutta Cup scores to settle. And they have even more recent wounds to lick.

On the surface, these teams’ opening weekends had much in common: both under the same coaches that took them to the World Cup; both seven-point defeats away from home to sides with new coaches.

Both teams were extremely profligate in the opposition 22, too, with Stuart Hogg’s instantly infamous dropped ball the case in point.

But the mood in each camp was very different. Scotland had exceeded their desperately low expectations and, but for their finishing, performed well ­without their talismanic fly-half, Finn Russell. England, on the other hand, were simply blown away by France.

So, Jones has responded by opting for an 80-minute power game. He yesterday described his game plan as “obvious”, adding: “We’re not ­hiding from the fact that we want to take them on up front”.

The starting pack looks a little more dynamic than last week’s, with Lewis Ludlam in for Courtney Lawes, and a little more likely to convert from close range, which was such an issue last week. “The fact that they have gone for three opensides in the back-row is very unusual,” said Townsend, whose back-row has brilliant balance and will make life desperately difficult for England.

It was also unusual, thought Townsend, for a Home Nations team to opt for a six-two split on the bench, as Jones has done.

That is where Lawes lurks with the likes of Ellis Genge and Joe Launchbury, ready for an overhaul of the pack in the final half-hour. It can be dispiriting to see forward after forward piling off the opposition’s bench late in the day.

This is just the fourth time Jones has done this in 52 games with England and the first since June 2018, so it is surely the work of his new forwards coach, Matt Proudfoot, Townsend’s former Scotland team-mate and the architect of England’s World Cup Final capitulation in Yokohama in October.

Last week, Jones would not stop ­harping on about “brutality”, but his team delivered nothing of the sort.

This time, that sharp tongue has largely kept its counsel this week. He needs his team to do the talking.

Wise old Willi Heinz has been picked to direct the forwards around the park. That “obvious” game plan is to not let Scotland’s fancy backs get the ball. And it is also to offset the loss of England’s biggest-carrying forward, No8 Billy ­Vunipola, and their biggest-carrying back, centre Manu Tuilagi.

England might have devised a game plan for the conditions. “It’s usually pretty bleak, isn’t it?” said Jones of the Scottish weather. Sure, the forecast draws some concern, but it does seem somewhat fitting that Storm Ciara is careering towards Murrayfield. In the mind’s eye — with the clash of 2000 the classic example — these matches take place in driving rain. A 4.45pm kick-off will only make things appear even more dreich. Just as it was in Paris on Sunday, life as a freshman full-back, like George Furbank, will be hard work.

Last week, Scotland had a shot to nothing. They failed gallantly. This week, that will not be good enough, because this is the Calcutta Cup.

You have to go back to 1972 for the last occasion Scotland held that trophy for three straight years, so for more reason than one, Jones needs a win every bit as badly.