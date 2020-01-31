england-hand-george-furbank-debut-in-six-nations-opener-against-france

Eddie Jones has handed Northampton full-back George Furbank an England debut in the Six Nations cauldron of ‘Le Crunch’ against France on Sunday.

Furbank, 23, starts in the no15 jersey after Anthony Watson was ruled out with a calf injury on Thursday. He is one of two uncapped players in Jones’s 23, with Bath tighthead Will Stuart named on the bench.

There is plenty of change to the pack in England’s first game since their World Cup final defeat to South Africa almost three months ago.

With Billy Vunipola suffering another broken arm, Tom Curry moves from blindside flanker to no8, with Courtney Lawes shifting to the back row to provide some heft.

That created a space in the second row alongside Maro Itoje and, with Joe Launchbury injured, Bath’s Charlie Ewels is preferred to the more experienced Saracen George Kruis.

England are also without Mako Vunipola, who missed training on Wednesday with an eye injury.

Joe Marler starts at loosehead, with Ellis Genge on the bench. Vunipola and the uncapped Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley are the two unused players in the 25-man squad that travelled to Paris on Thursday night.

Furbank’s selection at full-back signals a significant change in England’s backline. Elliot Daly has moved from no15, where he has started his last 21 Tests, to the left wing, with Jonny May shifting to the right.

Watson, when fit again, could return at full-back rather than the wing, where he played in the World Cup.

The remainder of the back division is the same as started in the World Cup final, with Owen Farrell captaining from inside centre alongside three Leicester Tigers: Ben Youngs, George Ford and Manu Tuilagi.

Jones has stuck with his buzzword of the week – “brutality” – when firing France’s young team a warning.

“France can expect absolute brutality from England, we are going to go out there to make sure they understand what Test rugby is,” he said. “It is about being brutal, it is about being physical and it is about dominating the set-piece.”

Jones is delighted with England’s build-up. They travelled from their training base in Vilamoura, Portugal, to Paris on Thursday night.





“It has been a massively exciting week for us,” he added. “It is the start of the Guinness Six Nations, the best rugby tournament in the world. We have had a great preparation in Portugal with a quality training week this week.

“We have really worried about ourselves, getting ourselves right. We have picked a strong forward pack which is part of the England way and an exciting backline with young George Furbank playing his first Test at full-back.”