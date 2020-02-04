england-evolution-can-only-take-shape-with-a-new-scrum-half

In the minutes after England’s World Cup Final defeat to South Africa, head coach Eddie Jones said the next challenge was to build “a new team” because that one was “finished”. England had spent four years building towards Yokohama and now it was time to reset.

Only one of the two teams at the Stade de France on Sunday looked new and refreshed. France fizzed, with or without the ball, and their crowd responded with sheer Gallic glee. Only a little inexperience and Jonny May’s individual brilliance allowed England to get as close as they did. Jones’s new team looked muddled and laboured.

Looking around that World Cup squad in November, it was clear that overhaul was not necessary to create Jones’s new team for this Six Nations, or even the next World Cup. Evolution, not revolution, was required.

Just five of the 32 players involved in Japan ended the tournament in their thirties. Willi Heinz — who turned 33 in November — was the oldest. They were unusually young, indeed the youngest World Cup finalists of the professional era. There was no mid-thirties fodder ready to be pensioned off. Two-thirds of the squad could easily be in firm contention for the next World Cup. Recognising when to move the other third on was the great skill.

It was clear that greater depth needs developing at tight-head, hence Will Stuart’s debut off the bench here, and that answers needed to be found at full-back: enter George Furbank. Maro Itoje aside, perhaps the age profile of the locks — 28 to 30 — meant younger players needed to be brought through there, too. Jones started Charlie Ewels in Paris and also has Alex Moon in his squad.

In Paris, Jones had shown a desire to experiment in some quarters. There was Furbank’s debut, when other options were available. And, most ­notably, it appears that ‘Tom Curry: Test No8’ is a pet project of his, even if rather a lot seems to be being asked of a 21-year-old openside who taught himself to play blindside and now is trying to do the same at No8. That selection had a knock-on effect, with Courtney Lawes pressed into action at blindside again, a pick that has never lasted at this level for a reason.

But the same spirit of experimentation is absent at scrum-half, which was the area most obviously requiring reform post-Japan. Then, England had Ben Youngs and Heinz and, when the latter was injured in the semi-final, Ben Spencer was called up.

Muddled: Eddie Jones promised a reset after November’s World Cup final defeat (Getty Images)

Spencer is one of three nines ­currently under 30 to have played Test rugby. None of Spencer (four caps), Dan Robson (two) or Jack Maunder (one) has started a Test. England have a scrum-half vacuum.

That’s because for three years under Jones — and indeed for years before him — Youngs (98 caps) and Danny Care (84), England’s two most-capped scrum-halves ever, had a duopoly on the No9 jersey. Between 2012 and 2017, no scrum-half even debuted. Richard ­Wigglesworth (33 caps) popped up here and there, then Heinz turned up to steal Care’s finishing role at the eleventh hour. No one else really got a look-in.

Youngs had a solid World Cup, but a grim Final, when he was outclassed by Faf de Klerk. So it was a surprise that Jones retained both Youngs and Heinz for the Six Nations and added only Northampton’s bright young thing Alex Mitchell as an apprentice, omitting Spencer, Robson and Bristol’s Harry Randall.

It is early days, but yesterday Jones was not vindicated. Antoine Dupont, seven years Youngs’s junior, left him in the shade and barely put a foot wrong. Until, that is, the final minute, when he mistook a bugler’s hoot for the full-time klaxon and booted the ball dead, handing England the scrum from which they won their bonus-point-securing penalty.

Dupont had the advantage of a ­dominant pack, as De Klerk did in ­Yokohama, but in both games Youngs’s delivery was sluggish and he set ­England’s inaccurate tone. It was Youngs who missed the tackle that allowed Vincent Rattez to open the scoring for France, too.

At scrum-half, England do not have a huge amount of time to waste. The World Cup Final was Jones’s 50th game in charge. England played six games at the tournament — perhaps it was good their match with France was cancelled — and four in the summer to fine-tune.

So, the selection jostle lasts about 40 matches. At a World Cup, a coach would surely want a key player like your scrum-half to be an established international, possessing at least 25 starts. England need to learn about some of these younger players — and fast.

Youngs has been a terrific servant for English rugby — honest, whole-hearted, personable and, at times, brilliant — and still has plenty to offer as a squad member. But he is short on form and, aged 30, time. Jones will not have a new team until he has a new scrum-half.