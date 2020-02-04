England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out of Scotland game but minor injury is 'very good news'

Manu Tuilagi will miss England’s Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday with a groin injury.

Tuilagi was forced off after 16 minutes in the 24-17 defeat in Paris on Sunday. On the team’s return to England on Monday, he had an MRI scan that revealed a “slight low grade abductor strain”, said head coach Eddie Jones.

Jones “hopes” that Tuilagi, one of England’s crucial ball-carriers, will be fit for their first home game of the Championship against Ireland on February 23 and the rest of the Championship.

Jones described the diagnosis as “very good news”.

Jonathan Joseph, who came on for Tuilagi on Sunday, is the favourite to replace the Leicester man this week.

Anthony Watson, who missed Sunday’s game with a calf injury, is set to return to training on Tuesday, while Mako Vunipola is also available for selection.

In Pictures | Six Nations opening weekend | 01/02/2020

Jones has recalled the same set of players who trained for France to face Scotland, who he described as a “niggly side”.

That means that Tom Curry is set to continue at No8, but Watson and Vunipola are likely to return to the matchday 23.