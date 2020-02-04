england-captain-eoin-morgan-hints-he-could-stay-on-for-world-cup-defence-in-2023

Eoin Morgan has hinted he could continue as England’s white-ball captain until the next 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 after admitting he feels in the best form of his life.

The 33-year-old had said after last summer’s World Cup win that he would reappraise his future after this autumn’s T20 World Cup in Australia. But speaking on the eve of the first ODI against South Africa at Newlands tomorrow, he said he will now stay on until the 2021 T20 World Cup in India and could stay beyond that.

“I have looked to the next two T20 World Cups and I feel in a good place to say I’ll be here for both,” he said.

“For the last two-and-a-half years I’ve felt in the form of my life, I’m growing in confidence as a leader.”

England are expected to hand ODI debuts to batsman Tom Banton and leg-spinner Matt Parkinson at Newlands. The pair are set to be included in an XI that will be missing the rested Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood.