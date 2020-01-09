england-bowler-james-anderson-breaks-silence-on-latest-injury-setback-after-being-ruled-out-of-south-africa-tour

James Anderson says he will be ‘supporting his England team-mates from home’ after being ruled out of the final two Test matches against South Africa with a rib injury.

England’s record wicket-taker will play no further part in the series against South Africa after injuring a rib in his left side on day five of the Cape Town Test, which England won by 189 runs.

Anderson only bowled two overs after lunch on day five in Newlands and scans have revealed the extent of the injury, with the 37-year-old set for around two months out.

It is a substantial blow to England, who levelled the four-match series with a thrilling win in Cape Town, and to Anderson, who has only recently returned from a four-month lay-off.

Anderson is understandably ‘frustrated’ by his latest setback but hopes the injury is not too serious and says he will be supporting the team from the UK.

Frustrating to be missing the rest of this series with a broken rib but hopefully will be healed in a few weeks! Will be supporting the boys from home 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/rPM3FebQi5 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 8, 2020

Anderson has taken an English record 584 Test wickets since making his debut in 2003 and Mark Ramprakash says his absence in South Africa will ‘hurt’ Joe Root’s side.

‘It is concerning,’ the former England batsman told Sky Sports. ‘I know him personally and he’s been a tremendous professional for England.

‘He’s got a stellar record and he’s such a great competitor. In terms of England’s remaining matches on this trip, he would have had a big say.

‘He had regained that high standard of bowling in Cape Town so his absence is going to hurt England. It’s a big blow for Joe Root.’

Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test with a minor elbow problem, looks set to return to the England side for the third Test following Anderson’s injury blow.

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Craig Overton are other options for the tourists.

