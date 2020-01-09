England are finally confronting what they always dreaded – a future without James Anderson 

As James Anderson leaves South Africa, nursing his broken rib, it is time to accept England are now moving into a new era without their greatest ever bowler.
Anderson may squeeze another couple of matches out of his body, such is his determination and love of playing for England, but the future lies with Jofra Archer, the next leader of the attack.
At 37 there are only so many times a player can endure the long, lonely days of rehabilitation which can break even the strongest of spirits, and it is worrying how different parts of Anderson’s body are breaking down under the strain.
His latest injury was sustained, unusually, not by a blow to the chest while batting but simply by the pressure of bowling and pushing himself to the limits in the second Test in Cape Town, where he had a lot to prove after a poor comeback match in Pretoria.
The rib injury would be easier to shrug off as bad luck had it been inflicted by a bouncer. It is more worrying that it was caused by the workload of bowling, his job for 20 years. Side injuries are very serious for bowlers and it follows the nasty calf injury that restricted him to four overs in the Ashes this summer and ruled him out of the tour to New Zealand.
“You feel, with the calf strain he had last summer and now this, it’s going to be very tough for him to continue his England career,” said Mark Ramprakash on Sky, speaking a truth no England fan wants to hear.
Playing 151 Test matches is a debt to his body that has to be repaid at some point and even though Anderson said recently he believes he can go on until he is 40, the evidence strongly suggests otherwise.
And anyway, do England really want him to go on that long? Can he really be effective in Australia in two years’ time at that age on flat pitches against a home batting line-up that is growing in stature all the time?
His seven wickets at Newlands was his best return in a Test since playing India in August 2018 and if it goes down as his last great performance for England then Joe Root, in particular, will be very grateful because the victory it inspired has taken the heat off his position until at least the end of the summer.
Now he can use the rest of this series and the Sri Lanka tour, where Anderson was expected to be rested anyway due to the nature of the pitches, as an opportunity to look to the future.
At Lord’s in September during his first press conference as head coach Chris Silverwood was asked about life after Anderson. “I think it will be up to him to let us know, and I think he will, when he’s had enough,” he said. “I want him around as long as I can, but equally we’ve got to be realistic and say: ‘Right, we’ve got to do some future planning here.’ We have to make sure we’ve got depth so when guys do retire we’ve got people coming through who can take their places.”
The problem for England is that when Anderson and Stuart Broad are fit, they play, making it hard to give experience to other bowlers.
In this sense, Anderson’s fitness issues have actually helped England. When Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne retired together in 2007, Australia had to replace two giants at the same time, but with Anderson missing games regularly in recent months, England have been able to pick other bowlers alongside Broad.
England must now hope Broad – who turns 34 in June – carries on for at least another year. His importance to the side in Anderson’s absence is massive. Archer is the long-term replacement for Anderson but he has a lot to learn at Test level, and Root has a lot to learn in how to handle him.
But Archer has pace, intelligence and a nasty streak. He also has the confidence of having delivered in his short international career already. He handled unbelievable pressure in the World Cup final, knocked down Steve Smith in the Lord’s Ashes Test, and has three five-wicket hauls in seven Tests. There is also nobody else.
Fast bowlers have a habit of appearing from nowhere. Whereas batsmen are generally groomed for Test cricket over a number of years, bowlers can catapult their way into the Test side.
Anderson’s absence may cause short-term pain, but it is also an opportunity to be grabbed.