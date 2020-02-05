endgame-review:-daniel-radcliffe-gives-his-best-stage-performance-yet-in-samuel-beckett-double-bill

Going Out in London Discover

Daniel Radcliffe reveals a flair for physical comedy in Samuel Beckett’s bleakly amusing end-of-the-world show.

Radcliffe and Alan Cumming also have the exquisite timing and rhythm of a seasoned double act as the servant, Clov, and master, Hamm, playing out the same old power games as their bodies steadily decay. There’s no human pity or affection in their home and the world outside is blasted. Endgame is never less than demanding, but Richard Jones’s rigorously clear production nicely balances comic absurdity with despair.

The first ten minutes see Radcliffe’s lame Clov lurching in and out of the kitchen door to Stewart Laing’s blank sitting room set, slapping himself round the head as he repeatedly forgets either the stepladder or the telescope he needs to see out of its too-high windows. Hamm is blind and confined to his armchair on casters which he forces Clov to push around the room’s perimeter before returning him to dead centre.

He’s a camp, theatrical tyrant in Cumming’s reading. Perhaps he relishes the sound of his own declamatory voice because it’s one thing he still has control of. Radcliffe is exquisitely frayed and fierce as he takes petty revenges on his tormentor. It’s the best performance I’ve seen the former Harry Potter star give on stage. The image that Endgame has bequeathed to popular culture is of Hamm’s parents Nagg and Nell, confined to downstage dustbins. Karl Johnson and Jane Horrocks give this chuntering pair a rare dignity.

Weirdly, Jones precedes the play with a shorter Beckett work, Rough for Theatre II, in which Cumming (hysterical, in every sense) and Radcliffe (oddly stiff) play officials assessing the life of a silent third character as he contemplates suicide. It’s more nakedly comic and sweary than the core canon of Beckett’s works, and while it underlines his debt to vaudeville it somewhat blunts the singular impact of Endgame.

Until 28 Mar

