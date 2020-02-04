endgame-at-the-old-vic:-first-look-at-production-pictures-of-daniel-radcliffe-in-samuel-beckett-play

Going Out in London Discover

The first production pictures of Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame at the Old Vic stage have been released.

He stars alongside Alan Cumming, Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson in a double bill of two Samuel Beckett one-act plays.

The dark comedy follows a blind, demanding master Hamm (Cumming) and his resentful servant Clov (Radcliffe) who are locked in a stalemate as Hamm’s senile parents are confined to dustbins.

Originally written in French and translated into English by Beckett himself, it is considered to be one of the playwright’s finest works and opens on February 4.

The company will also perform Rough for Theatre II, a shorter and rarely seen play in which two officials discuss the life of a silent third man as he contemplates suicide.

Radcliffe was last seen on the London stage in 2017 in the Old Vic’s Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead. He made his professional theatre debut as disturbed teenager Alan Strang in Peter Shaffer’s Equus ten years previously.

Richard Jones directs the production, with designs by Stewart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O’Hare and movement by Sarah Fahie.

Endgame and Rough for Theatre II opens on February 4 and runs until March 28, with previews beginning on January 27, oldvictheatre.com

