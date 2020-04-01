Endeavor Making Wide Pay Cuts This Week, Avoid Layoffs For Now

Endeavor chiefs are telling staff today that there were will be companywide pay cuts ranging from 0-30% that will occur in the coming weeks, Deadline has confirmed. This is similar to a strategy adopted by Disney and other companies, to avoid mass layoffs during a pandemic that has brought world commerce to a screeching halt. Every company will see this except for UFC, because the latter is now wholly owned by Endeavor.
Endeavor president Mark Shapiro will take a 50% pay cut, this after chiefs Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell informed staff last week they will go without salary the rest of this year, in a note that foreshadowed these cuts.

The higher earners will shoulder most of the burden here, and will see their pay decrease by 30% maximum.

