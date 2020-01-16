encore-soars-while-springfield-sags-in-latest-casino-numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — As Encore Boston Harbor reported its best month ever — an improvement in its gaming numbers from $47 million in November to $54 million in December — MGM Springfield found itself faltering. The central Mass. casino’s gross gambling revenue was $18.9 million for December, down from $21.6 million a year ago.

It was MGM Springfield’s lowest monthly revenue in its 16-month history.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released its monthly numbers Wednesday. The new numbers come amid concerns that MGM Springfield is losing out to an over saturated gaming market and legalized sports betting opportunities in New York and New Hampshire, MassLive.com reported.

Overall, MGM has fallen short of promised revenue prior to its opening in August 2018. Regulators were told the casino would bring in an average of $34.8 million a month. Instead, the average over the first 16 full months was $21.54 million a month, with a high of $26.9 million in September 2018, its first full month of operations.

The president of MGM blamed the December numbers on the bad weather, though that didn’t seem to impact Encore Boston Harbor’s results.

Encore in recent months, however, had also reported a series of disappointing revenue figures. Its previous high had been in August, soon after the resort’s opening and during the casino industry’s busier summer months.

The results rose on the relative strength of Encore’s table games, which have surprised industry observers as they have consistently outpaced slot machines in income. In November, Encore told regulators it was lowering table game minimums as part of an effort to attract more guests.

Despite the jump last month, Encore remains off pace for the $800 million in first-year revenue its owner, Wynn Resorts, told state regulators it could attract when the company was seeking its license. In more than six months of operation through December, the facility had taken in $313 million. It has paid about $78.5 million in state taxes on its gambling proceeds.

Slots-only Plainridge Park Casino was $10.2 million in December, down a bit from $10.9 million in November. Year-over year, Plainridge was also down from $14 million in December 2018.

Editor’s note: Material from Andy Rosen in the Boston Globe was used in this report.