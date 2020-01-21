emui-10-update-in-india:-list-of-all-huawei-smartphones-getting-android-10-via-ota

Huawei P30 Pro First Impressions, a super camera smartphone with extensive photography skills













EMUI 10 based on Android 10 is highly anticipated by Huawei smartphone users, especially since the phones running EMUI right now are probably the last ones to do so. With a new update, everything changes – the interface, animations and the feel of the smartphone. So if you’ve been eagerly waiting for EMUI 10, no one’s judging.

Huawei rolled out EMUI 10 beta to several Huawei and Honor smartphones, but only the stable version of an update addresses the masses. The wait is finally over as Huawei has released the EMUI 10 update timetable for all its smartphones.

Huawei will start rolling out EMUI 10 over-the-air this month. Naturally, the flagship smartphones are entitled to the update before older phones, which is why the P30 series is first in line. Huawei’s Mate 20 series and Nova 5T will also be updated with EMUI 10 this month.

Check out the complete list of Huawei smartphones getting Android 10-based EMUI 10 over the air:

Huawei P30 Pro Huawei P30 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Huawei Mate 20 Huawei Mate 20 X (4G) Huawei Nova 5T

These smartphones will receive EMUI 10 in later months

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) Huawei P30 Lite Huawei Nova 4e Huawei P20 Huawei P20 Pro Huawei Mate 10 Huawei Mate 10 Pro Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 Lite Huawei P Smart 2019 Huawei P Smart 2019 Huawei P Smart Pro Huawei P Smart Z Huawei Nova 4 Huawei Nova Lite 3

It’s worth noting that the abovementioned list is for non-Chinese markets. Huawei smartphone users will receive EMUI 10 in India as per schedule, while Chinese users will get a different schedule owing to their forked version of EMUI 10.

EMUI 10: What’s new?

EMUI 10 is based on Google’s latest Android 10 and brings several features to eligible phones. EMUI 10’s interface has been revamped, the apps are redesigned and there’s the dark mode to offer users a refreshed user experience.

Huawei boasts the new version of the OS offers natural animations, better performance and security and updated GPU Turbo for gamers. Other changes include new UI for camera, new gestures, simplified settings menu and more.