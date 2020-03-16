Empress Palpatine Takes the Throne in Dark Rey Behind-the-Scenes Photo from Star Wars 9

A new behind-the-scenes image from The Rise of Skywalker features Dark Rey on Emperor Palpatine’s Sith throne. Star Wars fans were shocked to hear the familiar evil cackle of Palpatine in the first trailer for the final installment in the Skywalker Saga. However, that was nothing compared to the surprise they received when it was revealed that Rey is actually the iconic villain’s granddaughter destined to become Empress Palpatine. It’s something that few expected and as always, it has been incredibly divisive.

Daisy Ridley’s Dark Rey can be seen in The Rise of Skywalker behind-the-scenes image with a huge smile on her face as she sits on Emperor Palpatine’s throne. J.J. Abrams can be seen below delivering instruction with a camera over his head. The image comes from a blink-and-you-miss-it scene at the start of the movie where Rey can briefly be seen on the throne with white eyes. Ridley enjoyed playing the Dark version of her character, which was also teased very early on in the promotional campaign. There’s also a second set of images featuring Ridley with a more serious look on her face.

The Dark Rey aspect was something that a lot of Star Wars fans enjoyed and many wanted more of it in The Rise of Skywalker. However, there was a lot of ground to cover in the movie and J.J. Abrams had new characters to introduce at the same time. Since there was so much to cover and not a whole lot of time to do so, a lot of story elements were left off, leaving fans to fill in the gaps themselves or seek out supplemental reading in the form of Visual Guides, comic books, and the movie’s official novelization.

Additional material has always played a large part in the world of Star Wars, but some fans think this time was a bit over the top. Emperor Palpatine’s return wasn’t really explained on the screen, nor were Rey’s parents. There just seemed to be a little too mush missing for a certain faction of fans. On the other hand, it seems the majority of fans really enjoyed what J.J. Abrams put together to close out the final installment in the Skywalker Saga. It will be very interesting to see how the sequel trilogy is looked back upon in the years to come.

The Rise of Skywalker is currently available to purchase digitally after Disney and Lucasfilm released it early. People all over the world are having to spend a lot of time indoors due to the COVID-19 concerns, so it was nice to have the studios offer up something people have been waiting for early. They plan on doing the same thing with Frozen 2 on Disney+. While we wait to see what the future holds for the Star Wars franchise, you can check out the behind-the-scenes image of Dark Rey on Emperor Palpatine’s Sith throne below, thanks to the Star Wars Direct Twitter account.

