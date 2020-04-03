🔥Empress Of – I'm Your Empress Of review: An ethereal, personal celebration of culture🔥

Going Out in London Discover

This is the third album from Honduran-American Lorely Rodriguez. It’s an ethereal synth-pop record and probably counts as her most personal and best yet.

The opening, title track features spoken word from Rodriguez’s mum, focusing on womanhood, motherhood, and being an immigrant. Rodriguez Senior’s anecdotes about learning English and moving to America are a good set-up for the intimate and personal songs that follows. In Awful, Rodriguez practically yells: “I need some help, I need some help/I need myself, I need myself.”

Still, you may not notice the cries for help or the heartbreak at first, because they’re almost hidden in dance-beat-heavy club bangers. Love is a Drug’s refrain, “I know love is a drug, I know money is a drug, I know sex can be a drug, but I just wanna be touched” will remain in your head for days. Give Me Another Chance is jazzy, while opening track has a salsa riff.

Overall it’s an addictive album, bursting with emotion and vibrant synths, and a distinctive celebration of Rodriguez’s culture.