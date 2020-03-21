Employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down South Carolina company, sheriff says

Posted by — March 21, 2020
by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
/ Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 08: 21 PM CDT

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina man is facing charges after falsely claiming to have coronavirus, which led to the shutdown of a company.

Sitel Corp. employee, Jeffery Travis Long, falsely claimed he had COVID-19, causing the company to shut down for five days, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

“Seems to me like the fellow just wanted a two week paid vacation,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a press conference Thursday.

The sheriff said he used a forged doctor’s excuse.

He is facing charges for breach of peace and forgery, and is facing up to ten years in prison

