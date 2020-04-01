empire-sets-early-series-finale-after-season-6-cut-short

Add Empire to the growing list of shows which will see its current season end prematurely due to the entertainment industry shutdown prompted by the coronavirus crisis. At the end of Tuesday’s episode, titled “Love Me Still,” Fox announced that the show’s sixth and final season will now only have 18 episodes, rather than the planned 20, as production was halted before the show could finish shooting its last two episodes. With the 18th episode now functioning as the series finale, footage from the 19th episode — which was halfway through filming when the shutdown took effect — will be edited in to make the ending smoother, Deadline originally reported. Lee Daniels and Danny Strong’s hit series was among the group of Disney Television Studios projects to halt production on March 14 amid the coronavirus outbreak. The series finale is now poised to arrive on Tuesday, April 21 at 9/8c.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

As the Lyons’ story winds down, major questions remain, like whether or not Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) are actually going to die. Their deaths have been hinted at throughout the season via cryptic flash-forwards in which Lucious is shot at point-blank range and Cookie’s car explodes. It’s unclear who might be behind their supposed deaths, but the remaining episodes should unlock more clues. Plus, with Andre (Trai Byers) continually spiraling while at the helm of Empire Records, someone will need to step in before it’s too late. While you can expect plenty of drama in the episodes ahead, don’t count on seeing Jussie Smollett’s Jamal Lyon before it all comes to an end. Jamal was written out of Season 6 amid the actor’s legal woes and Fox entertainment chief Michael Thorn confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that Smollett would not return for the series finale. “He is not coming back,” he told Deadline, adding that the finale would likely mention Jamal in some form.

Like Empire, Supernatural had its final season cut short too, while Grey’s Anatomy will also air a shortened season and The Walking Dead postponed its Season 10 finale to later in the year.Empire airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox. Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, EmpirePhoto: Chuck Hodes/FOX