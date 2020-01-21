Home ENTERTAINMENT Emmerdale’s Rhona in danger as she digs for clues about Graham’s murder...

Emmerdale’s Rhona in danger as she digs for clues about Graham’s murder – first look

By
Mary Smith
-
1
0
emmerdale’s-rhona-in-danger-as-she-digs-for-clues-about-graham’s-murder-–-first-look

Priya and Billy make the bloody discovery

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 21st January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st January 2020 Emmerdale - 8715 Monday 27th January 2020 At Smithy, as frantic Rhona Goskirk [ZOE HENRY] agitatedly calls Graham, stressed at his disappearance. Reality hits hard when DI Dent and DS Ward arrive and reveal to Rhona that Graham’s been found dead. She’s even more horror struck to hear someone may have killed him. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms




Emmerdale is in the middle of its huge murder mystery week with fans desperate to know who killed off Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough).

The wicked businessman certainly had many enemies and while his killer remains a closely-guarded secret, the ITV soap has released some pictures showing the aftermath of the disaster.

It’s Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) who make the grim discovery in the forest and of course, it’s incredibly upsetting for both of them.

  • Aaron Dingle’s surprise decision has a big impact on Emmerdale
  • Jai Sharma in a “dark place” with drug addiction ahead of Graham’s murder plot
  • Will Nate’s mum Cara stick around after Cain showdown?

When the police arrive, Priya feels it’s necessary to tell them about Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) argument with Graham, but will that be enough for the Force to charge him with murder?

Meanwhile, poor Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is nervous about Graham’s disappearance considering they had planned to go to France together.

She tries to call his phone but to no avail, and it’s only with the arrival of the police that she comes to realise the horror of their situation.

Emmerdale's Priya and Billy (©ITV)

Emmerdale’s Priya and Billy (©ITV)

What’s more, Rhona is dumbfounded when she hears it’s a murder, not just an accident.

She desperately tries to tell the police where Graham was on the day of his killing, but it’s fairly difficult since there’s a lot of time unaccounted for.

Later in the week, Vanessa tells Rhona not to look for clues about who killed Graham, fearing she will also find herself in danger.

With Graham’s killer at large, is Rhona in for more trouble?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here