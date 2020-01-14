emmerdale’s-kelvin-fletcher-eyes-up-hollywood-after-strictly-come-dancing-success

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher is eyeing up Hollywood after taking the Glitterball on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former soap star is currently taking the dancing show on the road, with his new partner Janette Manrara.

But it seems he has huge ambitions for when he finally takes off his dancing shoes – and we wish him all the best.

When appearing on Lorraine, the 35-year-old was asked whether or not he saw a future in musical theatre.

And while he considered it as a possibility, the actor confessed: ‘You know, I would love to do musical theatre I’m a huge fan and the talent showcased there is amazing.

‘But for me, my focus is TV drama – that’s where I want to be and that’s where I see myself. I’d love to do it one day, but my main focus is TV drama and film.’

The host pressed for a possible West End debut confirmation, but Kelvin pushed all rumours aside.

‘Emmerdale is 20 years of my life, a huge part of my professional life, I grew up on the show, so it still has a warm place in my heart,’ he continued.

‘I still consider myself a young actor, dare I say so. I have huge ambitions and dreams and I want to chase those in TV drama and film, I take each month and year as it comes.’

Who knows, we might be seeing Kelvin transition from the small screen to Hollywood in no time – watch this space!

The star won Strictly last year with his professional partner Oti Mabuse, who is currently starring as a judge on BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

But it seems the dancer’s fate could have worked out slightly different, as presenter Eamonn Holmes recently revealed he was originally asked to be Oti’s celeb partner.

‘I turned it down,’ Eamonn revealed while interviewing the champions on This Morning.

‘For five years he’s said no to me!’ Oti chuckled while Eamonn teased: ‘That could have been me.’

Lorraine airs weekdays on ITV at 8.30am.





